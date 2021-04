THE GRIFTERS: DC Pastor Allegedly Used Coronavirus Relief Funds To Buy 39 Cars And A House. “Brooks also allegedly used the PPP funds to buy 39 use[d] automobiles, including a 2017 Mercedes Benz S Class, two 2017 Infinity Q50s, a 2015 Cadillac Escalade, a 2005 Bentley Continental, a 2018 Tesla Model 3, a 2014 GMC Yukon XL and several older model luxury vehicles.”