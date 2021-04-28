April 28, 2021

POSSIBLY BECAUSE OUR POLITICAL CLASS HAS SPENT THE LAST FEW YEARS FOMENTING RIOTS AND DISREGARDING BASIC PUBLIC SAFETY: WaPo/ABC poll: Enthusiasm drops for gun-control legislation — but why? “So why has there been such a loss of enthusiasm for gun control? We’d know better if the WaPo/ABC polling units committed to proper interval polling on public opinion, but it’s likely due to the Democratic embrace of ‘abolish/defund the police’ sloganeering and a sharp rise in crime, especially violent crime, over the past year. If we’re abolishing or rolling back police departments, then self-defense becomes even more crucial as crime rises. Democrats are trying to argue two entirely contradictory points at the same time — that only cops should have guns, and that we shouldn’t have cops.”