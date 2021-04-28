April 28, 2021

A CONSERVATIVE IS A LIBERAL WHO’S BEEN MUGGED BY REALITY: People in Brooklyn Center feel differently about riots and looting than people in DC. “The respondents closest to the “unrest” aren’t very tolerant of the idea that riots and looting are acceptable forms of protest. In fact, they suggest the people who are doing those things are outside agitators and opportunists. Meanwhile, the folks who answered in DC repeatedly defend rioting as the last means of expressions for groups trying to make a point.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): And note this bit:

The subtext here is that most of the respondents in Brooklyn Center, the ones who aren’t rioting fans, are black. “When something like this goes on the opportunistic people come out and they try to dehumanize this,” a man wearing a “veteran” cap said. Meanwhile, most of the respondents in DC, the ones defending riots, are white women.

Is anyone really surprised by this?