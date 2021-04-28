April 28, 2021
SURE, BUT HE LEFTY CULTURE AND IDEOLOGY WAS DYING BEFORE: A Rigged System Can’t Last.
All this rigging is their attempt to prolong their power. This never ends well. Unfortunately, their death throes might kill us.
