April 28, 2021

SURE, BUT HE LEFTY CULTURE AND IDEOLOGY WAS DYING BEFORE:  A Rigged System Can’t Last.

All this rigging is their attempt to prolong their power. This never ends well.  Unfortunately, their death throes might kill us.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:29 am
