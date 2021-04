WELL, IF YOU DON’T GIVE YOUR KIDS TOY GUNS, THEY’LL SHOOT EACH OTHER WITH GRAHAM M CRACKERS CHEWED INTO THE SHAPE OF GUNS: Advice Columnist Tries To Tackle Toy Guns And Mass Shootings.

For the record, we weren’t against toy guns, we just hadn’t thought to buy any. Also we had no TV and they didn’t watch movies yet. Uh….. I guess they got it from comic books? But it was one of the funniest things ever.