IN CASE YOU DOUBTED THAT HIGHER EDUCATION IS OVERRUN WITH POLITICIZED GARBAGE: Pulitzer Prize-winning MacArthur ‘Genius’ Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times to become Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC. I do like that “genius” is in quotes. This is kinda like giving Michael Bellesiles a chair in legal history — which, to. be fair, is entirely imaginable in 2021.