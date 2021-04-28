April 28, 2021

JOHN MCWHORTER: Do Black People Enjoy Being Told They Are Weak and Dumb? The Elect Hope so.

This KenDiAngelonianism, in its infantilization of black people for purposes of white self-congratulation, is racist, as I have discussed in this space recently. Perhaps the only way to discourage its takeover of our educational institutions will be for black people to start protesting against it on those terms, because abjuring being racist is what The Elect consider a paramount, dealbreaker reason for living. But there is a crucial obstacle to this.

Namely, many black people – and especially more educated ones, overrepresented in education, academia, and the media — accept being treated the way Tom Taylors prefer to treat us.

Why do so many of us accept this condescension as a compliment, almost enjoying being told we are too dumb to be truly educated, to be specific, or to be subject to genuine competition? Psychology has an answer to this question: a personal trait called the tendency for interpersonal victimhood, or an embrace of victimhood status.