April 28, 2021

AMERICA’S WRECKING BALL: Biden’s 100-Day Rampage: Forty executive orders and counting…

Not since 1932, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first 100 days as president set a benchmark for presidential performance, has any president done so much so quickly as Joe Biden. In fact, Biden is surpassing Roosevelt significantly in imposing massive damaging changes on America that may not be reversible.

Unlike Roosevelt, Biden isn’t only relying on Congress to pass legislation. Biden is achieving his goals by making international agreements, imposing executive orders and policy decisions, and working hard to undo everything his predecessor did.

Biden will brag about his accomplishments later this week in a speech to a joint session of Congress. We can expect to hear about his rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and his promise last week to cut U.S. carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030. We’ll hear about his “successes” in dealing with Russia and China, about fighting America’s “systemic racism,” and “his” successes in fighting COVID. He’ll brag about bringing our troops home from Afghanistan.

If we analyze what these “successes” mean to us, our national security, and our economy, it’s quite clear that Biden defines success in terms of his ability to diminish our economy and national security.