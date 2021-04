K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: George Korda: Too many kids can’t read, and it’s crippling them for life. “There’s a seemingly endless series of educational improvement “reforms” proffered by a seemingly endless series of politicians, interest groups, and organizations at the local, state and national levels. When reforms are enacted, progress is touted, numbers are said to be ‘moving in the right direction,’ or ‘there’s more work to be done.’ Meanwhile, too many kids can’t read.”