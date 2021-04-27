April 27, 2021

TUCKER: You should call the cops or CPS on parents who mask their kids outdoors.

The idea of calling CPS or the police on a parent for masking their kid is so beyond the pale that I can only assume Tucker will spin it tonight as a type of satire. One firm rule of populism is that you can’t admit error or regret, especially for intemperate remarks about “the enemy,” and so presumably he’ll retreat by claiming it was hyperbole to make a point. “I wanted to give the pandemic’s rule-enforcers a taste of their own medicine,” he might say, “to see how they’d react to the prospect of busybodies on the anti-mask side hassling them for a change. Of course I wasn’t serious.” The truth is that he was probably just reaching for a new culture-war outrage to rally around, not unlike the brief frenzy over the weekend about Biden supposedly wanting to ban burgers or whatever. Either way, whether he was serious or not, don’t take his advice here. Needless to say.

Tucker’s advice has certainly triggered Bill Kristol:

Did Bill not investigate Tucker for his National Socialistic past before he decided to publish him?

Curiously, in his dotage, Kristol is also not averse to spreading socialism on a national scale: