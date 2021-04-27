April 27, 2021

KERRY’S DENIAL ON LEAKING TO IRAN DOESN’T ADD UP: “This isn’t a lie designed to smear Kerry. There’s no good reason to think Zarif is lying to the interviewer. Kerry’s reputation is collateral damage in a fight among factions within the Iranian government. We as Americans have very little ability to influence who runs what within the Iranian regime. But we can decide which people can be trusted with secrets within the U.S. government — and John Kerry isn’t one of those people.”

Meanwhile, Kerry’s former(?) colleague Ben Rhodes is BenSmithing the story: