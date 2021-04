TO BE FAIR, THAT’S THE GOAL: Black Cop: Lies About ‘Institutional Racism’ Are Making America More Violent. Making America more violent, less trusting, and more divided is a major part of the overall project of making America weaker and easier to take over. The people doing this are not well-meaning but misguided. They have a plan and they’re following it, and it’s not designed to make America a better or happier place.