April 26, 2021

THE CAUSE OF THE DECLINE OF ACADEMY AWARDS VIEWERSHIP IN RECENT YEARS IS A RIDDLE, WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY, INSIDE AN ENIGMA; BUT PERHAPS THERE IS A KEY: Oscar Ratings Crater, Hit Another Record Low.

When you break up with someone — or break up with an industry, or a hobby — at first you’re angry about the alienating direction the industry or hobby is taking, and you complain about it.

The more intensely you complain, however, the more you show that you still care.

At some point, you stop complaining.

That doesn’t mean you’ve accepted the industry turning woke.

That means that you now don’t even care that it’s turned woke — it’s out of your life, and you care about it as much as the person you broke up with four break-ups ago.