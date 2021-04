MUSK SAYS “A BUNCH OF PEOPLE WILL PROBABLY DIE” GETTING TO MARS; BUNCH OF NINNIES ON EARTH UPSET. There is absolutely no way to make a trip to Mars, or living on Mars, “safe,” at least at the beginning. Exploration never has been safe – but it’s still worth it. I’d guess that proportionally, far fewer people will die exploring the Final Frontier than any frontier on Earth. (And before you ask, yes, I’d go to Mars if they’d let me!)