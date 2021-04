BEN RHODES SMILES: Iran’s foreign minister says John Kerry told him about Israeli covert operations in Syria.

UPDATE: John Kerry: America’s failfather.

I dunno — Kerry drank the radical chic Kool-Aid deeply in the late ’60s and early ’70s, and views his goal as undermining America (and later Israel) as much as possible, and getting extremely wealthy while doing so. From that perspective, he’s been wildly successful.