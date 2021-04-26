April 26, 2021

FAUCI FLIP-FLOPS AGAIN! Doctor says he expects new mask guidelines soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the US government will soon update guidance on wearing face masks in public, and that relaxing some rules is ‘common sense.’

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said that the Centers for Disease Control will update its guidance.

‘I mean, if you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule.’

‘Obviously the risk is really very low, particularly if you’re vaccinated,’ Fauci said of people conducting outdoor activities during ABC’s This Week.

When asked if the country was ‘heading towards normal,’ Fauci said that ‘in some respects, we are.’

Fauci added: ‘It really is a challenge. We have vaccines now.