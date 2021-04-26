April 26, 2021

THIS IS BOTH VERY, VERY FUNNY AND INCREDIBLY INFURIATING: Libs on Twitter offered advice on how police could’ve handled the Columbus knife-attack shooting in a non-lethal manner and it’s hilarious.

From things I’ve read, I’ve been asking “Do these leftists know how difficult it is to hit someone anywhere at all, much less to make sure it’s non-lethal?” But after reading that, I’ve started wondering “Do leftists live in the real world, or at least look at it through telescopes, once in a while?”