April 26, 2021

“EQUITY” IS THE SHORTER, SNAPPIER WAY OF SPELLING “PROCRUSTES BED”: How Equity Pulls People Down Rather Than Lifting Anyone Up.

Because humans aren’t equal, ie. interchangeable widgets, but are in fact individuals, the only way to make sure they all end up the same cannot be to make them all perform at the highest level. This is obvious, since the highest level is always “exceptional” — that is, the exception — so the only thing you can do make them all “equal” in results is to pound down those that stand out, and to reduce everyone’s performance to the lowest possible point.

Time and time again, socialists have managed this, and congratulated themselves on perfect “equality” while people starved in the dark.

How about we give them equality under the law, and let those who perform exceptionally lift circumstances for everyone else?