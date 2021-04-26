«
»

April 26, 2021

THIS IS PROPAGANDA-DRIVEN INSANITY:  Michigan State Rep Threatens Police During DUI Stop – Police Release Dashcam Footage.

When you believe the law is against you, and you’re above the law, you’re drinking poison-laced koolaid.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:32 am
