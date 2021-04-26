April 26, 2021

EVERYTHING IS RACIST: So now cops are racist even when they save a black person’s life? “Perversely, even when it became widely known that Bryant was armed and seemed ready to use her weapon against another young black woman, some in the woke lobby doubled down on their fact-lite BLM-style blather. Valerie Jarrett – who had been a senior adviser, no less, to Barack Obama when he was president – said: ‘A Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight… #BlackLivesMatter.’ Not an iota of empathy for a cop who found himself in a very difficult situation. Not an ounce of appreciation for the fact that his actions helped to save a black life.”

Saved lives can’t be used as the Left’s political props.