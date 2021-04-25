April 25, 2021

WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF MICHIGAN UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE: Michigan lawmaker pulled over for driving drunk threatens police. “‘When I call Gretchen,’ he allegedly [said, the arresting officers] would have to hand off their ‘IDs, badge numbers, everything.’”

The 911 calls came pouring in as the black Chevy Tahoe sped down a Michigan highway.

For almost 50 miles, witnesses reported, the vehicle with the vanity plate “ELECTED” was driving so recklessly earlier this month that at least one person saw the car go the wrong way before it rolled into a ditch.

Inside the Chevy, state police found state Representative Jewell Jones, whose blood alcohol level was allegedly more than double the legal limit. In the cupholder behind him was semiautomatic handgun.

“If you hit me, it’s going to be very bad for you. I’ll call Governor [Gretchen] Whitmer right now,” Mr. Jones told the officers on 6 April, according a police report obtained by the Detroit Free Press and other local media. “When I call Gretchen,” he allegedly continued, they would have to hand off their “IDs, badge numbers, everything.”

That interaction marks the latest twist in a stunning case for Mr Jones, who turned 26 just days after the incident and is the youngest-ever member of the Michigan state House of Representatives.

* * * * * * * *

When he again came into contact with police on 6 April after rolling into a ditch off the shoulder of Interstate 96, the interaction proved to be far more chaotic.

Mr Jones allegedly threatened the Michigan state troopers by telling them he oversaw their agency’s finances. When officers asked for an ID, he tried to show a badge and then shook his arms “as if he were about to do something,” the reports said.

“It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro,” he told them, according to The News.