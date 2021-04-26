April 26, 2021

SO CONGRATS TO THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR BEING WILLING TO CALL THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE A GENOCIDE.

But I notice a fun-but-gratuitous reference to “Constantinople” that has to be a deliberate tweak to Erdogan:

(It was still Constantinople in 1915, but still. . . )

I’m happy to see them doing the right thing here, but also a bit suprised. Why? Also, the Turkish response seemed surprisingly muted. “In the past, Turkey used to issue all types of threats, but lately the policy toward genocide recognition from allies has been to shrug it off. . . . They will issue denouncements, but not go so far as to create a crisis.”