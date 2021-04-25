«
»

April 25, 2021

DEMOCRATS WHO OBJECTED TO EFFORTS AT ELECTION SECURITY DECRY ABSENCE OF BALLOT AUDIT SECURITY:   GOP-backed recount of Maricopa County ballots appears on track to move forward after initial pause ordered by Arizona judge.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.