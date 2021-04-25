«
April 25, 2021

REPUBLICANS POUNCE! TNR: Republicans Have Ruined Sports for Republicans. The favorability of the MLB, NBA, and NFL has sharply dropped on the right, thanks to culture warriors like Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson.

It couldn’t have been stuff like this, right?

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, left, and Colin Kaepernick (7) stretch during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot.) Click to enlarge image.

And speaking of Republicans pouncing:

As Jim Treacher likes to say, “When Republicans screw up, that’s the story. When Democrats screw up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story.”

Related: From America’s Newspaper of Record: Man Who Agrees With The Media, Universities, Corporations, And Hollywood Thinks He’s Part Of The Resistance.

