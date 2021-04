NEWS FROM CAYMAN: Governor urges more jabs as vaccination numbers taper off. “According to the latest vaccination numbers released Friday, 64,494 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in total in the Cayman Islands. A total of 34,939, or 54% of the estimated 65,000 population, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 45% of the adult population have completed the two-dose course.”