April 25, 2021

AT HELEN’S PAGE: Good reviews for the alpaca farm products:

Got a rug and it is fantastic! Soft, lovely natural fibers, nice neutral colors, a quirky handmade aesthetic – and the adorable alpaca on the back! I only wish they had bigger rugs as well. It feels great underfoot, it even provides quite a bit of cushion.

Ordered the Backpacka lightweight hiking socks, and had a chance to try them out this weekend. It was very warm for this time of year (low 80s), but even after a 10 mile hike my feet remained dry, even though there were stream crossings along the way.