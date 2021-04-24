April 24, 2021
GOING ON ALL DAY: CHECK OUT STUDENT FREE SPEECH DEBATES FROM ARIZONA’S PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES. Live all day today starting at noon Eastern, both Oxford- and storytelling-style. At 3:30 PM ET, catch the keynote address, where I interview Prof. Keith Whittington of Princeton and the Academic Freedom Alliance. (I’m also one of the judges.) And kudos to Arizona’s public universities, all of which have a green light for free speech policies from FIRE, and to the Arizona regents for the unique Regents’ Cup competition.