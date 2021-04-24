April 24, 2021

IN OTHER WORDS, FORCING US TO STAY INDOORS MADE EVERYTHING WORSE: MIT researchers say you’re no safer from Covid indoors at 6 feet or 60 feet in new study challenging social distancing policies.

Also, making us wear masks outdoors is at best buffoonery and at worst making things worse.

And the answer to Polis’s (and other worse than useless governors) pious “safer at home” should always have been two upraised middle fingers! It’s time to destroy the myth of scientific governance. It’s killed more human beings than Aztec sun-worship sacrifices.