I KEEP BEING TOLD “PICTURES OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN”: Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021.

So. Proof I do work beyond politics. And sometimes it’s even fun. ;)

And before the predictable comments: No, I’ve never watched Jane (she don’t make the heart grow) Fonda’s masterpiece. This is based on the original French comics of the 60s.