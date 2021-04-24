April 24, 2021

ANOTHER LEFTIST HIT-PIECE: WaPo’s Sen. Tim Scott Fact Check.

WaPo then includes a lengthy chronology explaining who’s who in Sen. Scott’s line, but it all comes down to this… Senator Scott’s great-great-grandfather, Lawrence Ware, managed to acquire a vast amount of land over several decades at a time when it was extremely difficult for a black man to do so.

There are some gaps in the research, but WaPo “believes” that they have managed to piece the story together.

By 1910, Lawrence Ware had a farm, a home mortgage-free, and was raising 9 children. One of his sons, Willie Ware, Scott’s great-grandfather, was listed as a “farmer” on the 1910 census who worked on his father’s farm. Willie was 16 years old at the time. Eventually, Willie, father of Artis, was able to own his own farm, and his son worked on it when he was young. But WaPo did manage to get that “gotcha!” — Artis Ware was listed as attending school all the way to fourth grade!

To use Mr. Kessler’s own words, Glenn “tells a tidy story packaged for political consumption.” In this case, to maintain the leftist politics of the Washington comPost.

The reader learned nothing new from the hit job other than Senator Scott’s grandfather was tossed out of school in 4th grade rather than 3rd. The fact that he was forced out of school at that young age was still disgusting and doesn’t change the fact that Senator Scott’s story demonstrates how far this country has come in terms of race relations.

Yes, we still have more to go. One of the race relation areas where the country needs to advance is the liberal belief that Black Americans are monolithic. Or, as Biden put it, if they don’t vote for the Democrat, they aren’t really black. Part of the reason the Washington Post went after Tim Scott is that he is a person of color and a conservative Republican.

Incredibly, the Washington Post has the audacity to publish a hit-piece questioning the history of a man who grew up in the Jim Crow south while they’ve breathlessly been calling the Georgia bill on electoral reform the “new Jim Crow” for about a month now. Truly, truly astounding!