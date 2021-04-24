«
»

April 24, 2021

BOEING IS HAVING A BAD DECADE: Boeing’s 777 Back in the News Over Maintenance Issue. “The FAA on April 9 proposed an airworthiness directive for inspections of all models of Boeing’s 777 jetliner. The directive is based on the agency’s discovery of five 777s of various models with missing rivet heads used to join the aircraft’s skin. This directive is the second to affect the 777 in less than two months. The previous one was issued following the explosion of a Pratt & Whitney Canada PW 4000 engine in February.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.