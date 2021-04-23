April 23, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE. Kiersten Hening: I was forced off college soccer team after refusing to kneel.

Hening, 21, was a midfielder/defender for the Hokies from 2018 to 2020. In a federal lawsuit filed last month, Hening said her former coach, Charles Adair, wasn’t a fan of her political views. According to the documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Hening said that during the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement last summer, she often disagreed with her teammates on social justice topics.

In the lawsuit, Hening said she “supports social justice and believes that black lives matter” but she said she “does not support BLM the organization.” Hening added that she disagrees with Black Lives Matter’s “tactics and core tenets of its mission statement, including defunding the police.”

Hening said during the pregame reading of a “unity statement” on Sept. 12, 2020, many of her teammates knelt before their game against Virginia, but she remained standing and she was “verbally attacked” by Adair at halftime.

Adair allegedly pointed a finger “directly in her face” and said that she was “b–tching and moaning.” Hening added that Adair said she was being selfish and individualistic for “doing her own thing.”