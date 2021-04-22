April 22, 2021

«
THE BIG STORY IS THAT THERE ARE STILL RULES THAT APPLY TO DEMOCRATS: Clyburn facing potential $5,000 metal detector fine: The House Majority Whip could be the first Democrat fined for violating the new security rules.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:49 pm
