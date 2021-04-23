April 23, 2021

WE MIGHT TO HAVE TO GET OUR ASSES WHOOPED IN A MAJOR CONFLICT TO END THIS WOKE AND GREEN NONSENSE: The Pentagon Can’t Afford to Go Green at the Warfighters’ Expense.

The Biden administration faces a clear choice: Accept a less capable military by diverting scarce funds to green innovation endeavors or remain focused on modernizing the U.S. military for the future.

Recent actions give rise to worries the Biden administration may return to the failed experiments of the Obama administration in trying to pursue a greener Department of Defense faster than what current technologies and costs allow.

First, President Joe Biden’s team is committed to replacing the entire federal government’s fleet of vehicles, some 645,000 cars, with electric vehicles. The down payment on such an acquisition will cost upwards of $20 billion.

Of the 645,000, the Department of Defense alone operates approximately 170,000 non-combat vehicles.

More important, however, will be how the Biden administration’s environmental policies affect the Pentagon’s actual military capabilities. After all, past attempts to be environmentally conscious in defense operations have been incredibly costly, without much to show for them.