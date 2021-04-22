April 22, 2021

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Florida Man Will Wear Grim Reaper Outfit to Scare People Away from Beaches (and Raise Money for Dems).

Naturally, he quickly became a mascot of Dem house organ CNN: CNN’s promotion of idiot ‘Grim Reaper’ attorney ends in embarrassment.

Called it. CNN’s embrace of attorney Daniel Uhlfelder has ended in embarrassment, exactly as predicted. CNN and other newsrooms hyped the attorney last year when he dressed as the Grim Reaper and scolded unsuspecting Florida beachgoers for supposed COVID-19 social distancing violations. CNN devoted both an on-air report and social media posts to promoting Uhlfelder, treating him as a heroic figure rather than as a habitual, attention-seeking clown who had earlier joined a Black Lives Matter protest without any regard for social distancing protocols. Now, though, an appeals court has recommended that the Florida Bar take disciplinary action against Uhlfelder. The recommendation comes in response to the attorney’s attempt to appeal a ruling against his idiotic case demanding that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis close the beaches amid the pandemic, Florida Politics reports. Uhlfelder and his lawyers “knew or should have known that their ‘demands’ that the Governor ‘close the beaches’ were not validly asserted below (in the circuit court) or on appeal,” the 1st District Court of Appeal panel said in an order written by Judge Brad Thomas and Judge Adam Tanenbaum. It adds, “There was no good-faith legal argument to support a claim for such relief in the trial court, and there was certainly no good faith basis to argue legal error on appeal. [Uhlfelder] and his counsel undoubtedly used this court merely as a stage from which to act out their version of political theater. This was unprofessional and an abuse of the judicial process.” The order also came close to imposing financial sanctions on Uhlfelder and his legal team. However, it stopped just short of that. Judge Susan Kelsey said in her concurring opinion that she “would also impose significant monetary sanctions.”

Fast-forward to earlier this month, and CNN now admits, “Even for people who have been fully vaccinated, ‘nothing is going to be 100% safe, just like nothing is going to be 100% risk,’ said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. However, beaches ‘are much safer than other settings because they are outdoors.’”