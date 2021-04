PUSH BACK HARDER: Colorado counties pushing back against Biden’s extreme plan to lock up 30% of U.S. land. “To conserve 30% of the land alone (not including the same amount of U.S. territorial waters) would require the rewilding of an area twice the size of Texas, according to proponents.”

“Rewilding” is the opposite of “civilizing,” and is pretty much the Left’s goal for everything.