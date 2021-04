SIXTH CIRCUIT PANEL WHITESPLAINS IMMIGRATION POLICY, draws sharp response from Judge-of-color Amul Thapar. “I have my doubts about the wisdom of courts opining on hot-button political issues or the motives of citizens who hold one position or another in those debates. And as someone who is neither blond-haired nor blue-eyed and who has benefited directly from the kindness of the American people, I believe that the American Dream is alive and well for persons of all stripes.”