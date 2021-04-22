April 22, 2021

GOOD: Armed Civilian Saves Walmart Security Guard.

The civilian, who is licensed to carry a gun, was shopping at a Walmart in Beech Grove, Ind., when he noticed a scuffle between the guard and the suspect. The guard tried to apprehend the suspect for shoplifting but could not restrain him. The guard then called police to assist, but before they could arrive, the suspect drew a gun and pointed it at him.

That’s when the good Samaritan drew his own gun and fired three shots at the suspect, which caused him to turn away from the security guard and flee the area. The suspect didn’t get far: Another bystander tackled him as he tried to escape.