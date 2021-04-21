«
April 21, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Jury Intimidation Play a Part in the Chauvin Verdict?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When a big city newspaper comes this close to fully doxxing every juror in a very public trial, did they get the message?

Answer: We’ll only know for sure if a juror speaks up, which would seem… unwise.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • California (!) is not happy with BLM founder’s financial reports
  • Teenagers get stabby, big deal
  • When you find yourself on the side of the attacker…

Bonus Sanity: Did we mention California wants a better look at Patrisse Cullor’s finances?

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:31 pm
