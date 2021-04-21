April 21, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Jury Intimidation Play a Part in the Chauvin Verdict?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: When a big city newspaper comes this close to fully doxxing every juror in a very public trial, did they get the message?
Answer: We’ll only know for sure if a juror speaks up, which would seem… unwise.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- California (!) is not happy with BLM founder’s financial reports
- Teenagers get stabby, big deal
- When you find yourself on the side of the attacker…
Bonus Sanity: Did we mention California wants a better look at Patrisse Cullor’s finances?
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.