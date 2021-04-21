April 21, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Jury Intimidation Play a Part in the Chauvin Verdict?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When a big city newspaper comes this close to fully doxxing every juror in a very public trial, did they get the message?

Answer: We’ll only know for sure if a juror speaks up, which would seem… unwise.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

California (!) is not happy with BLM founder’s financial reports

Teenagers get stabby, big deal

When you find yourself on the side of the attacker…

Bonus Sanity: Did we mention California wants a better look at Patrisse Cullor’s finances?