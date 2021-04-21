April 21, 2021

PACKING THE COURT, THEN AND NOW: FDR’s court-packing efforts didn’t fail. He won by intimidating the sitting justices. But today’s Democrats are unlikely to have the same success.

That won’t stop them trying, though.

Related: Morning Consult: Opposition to court-packing near 2:1 … and growing. “The months-long campaign to pack the court has been an utter flop, even with the party base. Democrats’ support for the idea doesn’t even get to a majority.”

But do Democrats care what voters want?