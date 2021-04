April 21, 2021

SPACE: US military picks 3 companies to test nuclear propulsion in cislunar space. Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, General Atomics. SpaceX not included, but I imagine Elon’s already got people working on plans for Orion propulsion.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com