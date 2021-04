THIS CUTE IDEA OF MAKING BEING ABLE TO TAN IMMUNITY FROM CRIMES: Columbus Ohio Release Body Cam Footage of Police Officer Shooting 15-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant Just Before She Stabbed a Woman.

Is going to rebound very badly. Both in encouraging the crazy and criminal element, and in the firestorm it will cause, in which real racism will come out to play.

If you’re a believer, pray for America. Things are about to get very dicey.