April 21, 2021

I’D FEEL SORRY FOR THIS WRECK OF A MAN: Floyd Family Gets Phone Call from Grandpa Joe.

But he secured his place in the annals of the most corrupt politicians ever while still in control of his faculties. Now? Well, whatever remains of him has Caligula and Nero going “Dude!” Sure Nero made his horse a senator. But Biden made a dishonest brainless whore* his VP with fresh-stolen votes. Arguably the horse’s ass is worse than the horse.

*my apologies to honest, brainless whores. I don’t mean to impugn them by that comparison.