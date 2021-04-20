April 20, 2021
NANCY PELOSI: Pelosi: ‘Thank you George Floyd for Sacrificing Your Life.’ So she’s saying the goal was convicting Derek Chauvin; Floyd just provided the excuse?
Best response: “Considering that this is the same woman who thought wearing kente cloth imported from China was tantamount to reparations, this is completely on brand.”
Plus: “Powerful should stop pretending to empathize, it always comes across psychotic.”
Speaker Pelosi: "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice."pic.twitter.com/JfapSsKdtX
— The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2021