April 20, 2021

NANCY PELOSI: Pelosi: ‘Thank you George Floyd for Sacrificing Your Life.’ So she’s saying the goal was convicting Derek Chauvin; Floyd just provided the excuse?

Best response: “Considering that this is the same woman who thought wearing kente cloth imported from China was tantamount to reparations, this is completely on brand.”

Plus: “Powerful should stop pretending to empathize, it always comes across psychotic.”

Video:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:38 pm
