«
»

April 20, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Who Hates America More, Protestors in Iran or Minnesota?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When you see “Death to Amerika” graffiti, what city, anywhere in the world, do you assume you’re in?

Answer: If you said, “Somewhere in America run by Democrats,” so did we.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • We followed the COVID-19 science so you don’t have to (but should anyway)
  • In-app purchases coming to sexbots
  • There’s nothing funny about Kamala Harris, especially her jokes

Bonus Sanity: Parents revolt against woke “education.”

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:01 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.