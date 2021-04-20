April 20, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Who Hates America More, Protestors in Iran or Minnesota?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: When you see “Death to Amerika” graffiti, what city, anywhere in the world, do you assume you’re in?

Answer: If you said, “Somewhere in America run by Democrats,” so did we.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

We followed the COVID-19 science so you don’t have to (but should anyway)

In-app purchases coming to sexbots

There’s nothing funny about Kamala Harris, especially her jokes

Bonus Sanity: Parents revolt against woke “education.”