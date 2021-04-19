April 19, 2021

LORDING IT OVER THE REST OF US IS THE ENTIRE POINT: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Florida to visit her ill father.

Earlier: Top Gretchen Whitmer Aide Takes Spring Break Trip to Florida, Ignoring MI Gov’s Warning.

Really nice of the Whitmer administration to keep giving Ron DeSantis bipartisan approval of his handing of the COVID crisis. But as Stephen Kruiser suggested: Let’s Start Jailing Lawmakers Who Violate Their Own COVID Restrictions. “Imagine the pure, poetic justice of seeing Newsom, Cuomo, and some of the other Hitler youth (stole that from Animal House) cooling their heels in a holding cell after being caught with their masks off and their pants down.”