April 19, 2021

NOBODY CARES. GO AWAY. Demi Lovato picks fight with woman-owned L.A. shop over ‘triggering’ low-fat yogurt. “Ms. Lovato, has been outspoken about her struggles with eating disorders, accused the yogurt shop of making ‘excuses’ and lectured the owners on how to make their business more inclusive.”

Celebrities need to stop picking on normal people who earn their livings through actual work.

UPDATE: From the comments: “So many of these unstable personalities come out of the Disney grooming laboratories.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 pm
