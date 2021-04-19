April 19, 2021

TEAM BLUE, AS YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED, NEVER ANSWERS FOR ANYTHING: Team Blue Should End Its Unhealthy Obsession With COVID-19 Panic Porn. “But the frustrating truth of the matter is that Team Blue doesn’t want to hear this. Many people—predominantly liberals—who claim to Follow the Science and Trust the Experts no matter what are nevertheless captivated by pandemic panic porn. By asserting, for instance, that social distancing and masks should be mandatory even for the vaccinated, they bizarrely fixate on the minuscule risk of post-vaccination infection.”

Science!

Even the New York Times is on the case: Irrational Covid Fears: Why do so many vaccinated people remain fearful? Listen to the professor’s story. “If you’re vaccinated, a mask is more of a symbol of solidarity than anything else.”