April 19, 2021

I’M NOT REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING A 12-PACK OF DIET COKE ON CITIZEN KANE’S COFFEE TABLE: How product placements may soon be added to classic films.

Product placement is big business for movies and TV series alike, and items can now be added digitally to films and programmes both new and old.

Fans of classic war flicks will know the scene [from The Great Escape] — actor Steve McQueen revs his motorcycle furiously as he is chased by German soldiers.

Hoping to use the bike to jump over a barbed wire border fence, and reach safety in Switzerland, he pauses to gather his thoughts by a barn.

On the side of the building is a big poster advertising a best-selling beer.

You don’t remember the billboard advert? Well it might not have been there the last time you watched The Great Escape, but it could well be the next.