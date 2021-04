LAW & ORDER: GOP.

● Kevin McCarthy Pressures Pelosi to Punish Maxine Waters for ‘Inciting Violence’ in Minnesota.

● Rashida Tlaib: ‘No More Policing… It Can’t Be Reformed.’

You have to wonder if Waters and Tlaib are secretly GOP plants working to help them in the midterms, but in any case, the GOP’s messaging in 2022 should contain a strong dose of this:

UPDATE: Welcome to Medellín, Minn., Where Elected Officials and Cops Are Afraid of BLM and Antifa Race ‘Cartels.’